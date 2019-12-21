Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 937,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 211,184 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

