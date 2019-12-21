Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

CLMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 302,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

