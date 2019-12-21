CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.63 million.CalAmp also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

CAMP traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,341,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,729. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.