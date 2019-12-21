Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller Acquires 887 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller bought 887 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $15,620.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
