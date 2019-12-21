Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller Acquires 887 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller bought 887 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $15,620.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.