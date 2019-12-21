Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $52.80 million and $17,773.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, OKEx, Poloniex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00632458 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003590 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Poloniex, Crex24, Binance, Coindeal and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

