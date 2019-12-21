Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $242,200.00 and $177.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

