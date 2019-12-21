Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $32.83

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

