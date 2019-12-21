Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 1,358,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 243.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

