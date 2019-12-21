Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 847.13

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.88 ($11.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 942.60 ($12.40). The company had a trading volume of 9,823,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 934.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 859.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.