Brokerages Set Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $32.70

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CRH by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 383,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

