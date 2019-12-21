Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $74.38

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,470,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,258.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,123 shares of company stock worth $13,762,040. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

