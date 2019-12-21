Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $46.33

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 524,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,829. The stock has a market cap of $725.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

