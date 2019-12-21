Brokerages Set ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 3,512.13

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,343.46 ($43.98).

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

ASOS stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,194 ($42.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 108.64. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,814.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

