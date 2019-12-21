Brokerages Set Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Target Price at $21.75

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.76.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.31% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.