Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.92 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

