Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,705. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

