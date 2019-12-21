Brokerages Expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.68. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.