Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

HOLI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.