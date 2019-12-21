Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.80.
BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.07. 738,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.