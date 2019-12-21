Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

