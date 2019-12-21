BOOM Market Cap Achieves $720,058.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $720,058.00 and $8,124.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,355 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

