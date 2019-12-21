Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$46.89. The company had a trading volume of 185,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.47 and a 12-month high of C$49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,095,540.08.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.