Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $16,626.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

