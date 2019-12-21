BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $19,039.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,667,827 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.