BitSend Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $141,106.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,581,700 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

