Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00075098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Zebpay, BitMarket and Kucoin. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $94.79 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00394464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00094945 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Zebpay, Braziliex, Kucoin, Bitlish, Graviex, Binance, Bitsane, Upbit, Instant Bitex, BitMarket, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, HitBTC, Bithumb, SouthXchange, TDAX, Bitinka, Indodax, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Korbit, OKEx, DSX, Bleutrade, Exrates, Koineks, Gate.io, C2CX, QuadrigaCX, Bitfinex, YoBit, Crex24 and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.