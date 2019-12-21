Bitcoiin Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $15,128.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

