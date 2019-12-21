BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,910,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,705 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $474.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 726.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 356,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 313,308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

