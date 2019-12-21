Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.10. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,934 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

