Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.10. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,934 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
