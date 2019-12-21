BidaskClub Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPNS. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sapiens International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 418.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

