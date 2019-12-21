BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.
Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 292,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
