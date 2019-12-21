BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 292,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

