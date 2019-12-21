BidaskClub Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
FELE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Franklin Electric stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $435,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
