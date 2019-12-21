BidaskClub Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FELE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $435,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

