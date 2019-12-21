Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $19,268,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $642,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

