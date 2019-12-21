Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. 5,259,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

