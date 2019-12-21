Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.25.

BDX opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $275.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

