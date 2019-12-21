Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.40.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,173. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $275.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

