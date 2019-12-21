Beaxy (BXY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,970.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,970.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.