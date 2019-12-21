Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
BAYRY stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bayer has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.
Bayer Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.
