Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

