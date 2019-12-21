Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Given News Impact Rating of 2.60

Press coverage about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.30).

In other news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

