Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.53.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. Research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

