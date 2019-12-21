Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 93.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,167 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 675,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,180. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Avangrid has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

