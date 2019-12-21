Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.52

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.52 and traded as low as $16.25. Avacta Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 53,192 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

In other news, insider Trevor Nichols acquired 107,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,341.90 ($25,443.17).

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

