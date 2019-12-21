ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 34048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

