Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 76 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

