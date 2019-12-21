ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 3,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

