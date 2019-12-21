Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 460.43 ($6.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 378.20 ($4.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.