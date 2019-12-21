Ark Hits Market Cap of $17.79 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $469,364.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,277,634 coins and its circulating supply is 116,963,372 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

