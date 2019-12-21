Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0008

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $126,536.00 and approximately $61,731.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01788725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.02606581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00652781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

