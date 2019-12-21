ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Up 9%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.33, 159,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 140,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 543,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

